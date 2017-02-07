Campaign seeks to get cyclists back in the saddle

With the prospect of spring looming, a national cycling campaign is encouraging local community groups to get on their bikes and enjoy cycling.

The Big Bike Revival aims to get thousands of people cycling for everyday journeys and is offering support to organisations and volunteers in Aberdeenshire.

Since September the award-winning programme, developed by Cycling UK and funded by Transport Scotland, has been bringing bikes back into use by offering free mechanics sessions and bike safety checks, providing confidence-building classes, led rides and helped with route planning.

The initiative is also helping to establish community clubs across the country, include family cycling clubs, groups that help build confidence and fitness for new riders, leisure riding, women’s groups or all-ability cycling clubs.

These are supported by their own Cycling UK development officer given free training and opportunities including cycle ride leader, first aid and trailside repair. Groups will also benefit from affiliate membership to Cycling UK, free networking events to meet other like-minded people.

Richard Bowman, Big Bike Revival development officer for Aberdeenshire, said: “We’re really keen to help local community groups and volunteers to share their love of cycling. We want to help all kinds of groups and organisations to think about cycling activities, from youth groups to health and well-being groups to gardening groups and everything in between. All are welcome, and we’re here to provide advice, guidance and support to get more people riding their bikes.

“Aberdeenshire has some incredible cycling opportunities and beautiful routes to explore, so with spring in the post it’s the perfect time to enjoy leisure rides, get pedalling for everyday journeys and make new friends and meet new people.”

Shona Morris, Big Bike Revival project manager added: “We’ve seen thousands of people attend our events across the length and breadth of Scotland and have been delighted at the positive feedback and comments from those who have dusted their bikes down and decided to get back in the saddle.

Further information is available by e-mailing richard.bowman@cyclinguk.org.