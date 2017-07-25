The top 40 ‘small laws’ Brits break every year

The average Brit commits 32 different ‘crimes’ every year - including not paying for supermarket carrier bags, parking on the payment and pocketing incorrect change.

Other wrongdoings include beeping a car horn for any reason apart from alerting traffic, dropping litter and cycling without lights after dark.

A study found two thirds of the population think many of these laws are completely unnecessary - although seven in 10 admit they do feel guilty if they break them.

A third of respondents revealed they have been caught doing something illegal - with over a third claiming they simply weren’t paying attention.

Commissioned to mark the airing of Better Call Saul on BT TV, the study of 2,000 UK adults also found 98 per cent consider themselves to be law abiding.

Among the more serious misdemeanours are cycling through a red light and smoking in a non-smoking area.

Eighty-three per cent of Brits said they are sometimes confused by what’s illegal and what’s not.

Other laws commonly broken include parking on double yellow lines, cycling on the pavement and throwing tree cuttings into their neighbour’s garden.

Vacuuming after 1pm on a Sunday is among the more unusual laws on the list and could land you in trouble with environmental health officers for making too much noise.

Sticking a postage stamp to an envelope upside down is treason in the eyes of the law, while flying a kite in a park could lead to a fine of up to £500 if it obstructs other members of the public.

And, although for many it’s an ‘innocent’ childhood prank, knocking on someone’s door and running away another ‘small’ law broken by Brits.

The research, carried out by OnePoll, also revealed Saturday at 1.52pm is the day and time people are most likely to break the law.

Almost half of people said being caught doing something illegal would be enough to convince them not to do it again.

Sixty per cent of respondents said it bothers them when they see others breaking the law - even if it’s something relatively small.

On average, UK adults spot people doing something they shouldn’t four times a day - although just ten per cent would ever confront the offender.

TOP 40 ‘SMALL’ LAWS BROKEN BY BRITS:

1. Drank alcohol under the age of 18

2. Sworn or gestured to other road users

3. Eaten or drank whilst driving

4. Vacuumed between the hours of 6pm & 8am on a weekday or 1pm & 8am on a Saturday or on a Sunday

5. Parked partly on a payment

6. Cycled on pavements

7. Speeding whilst driving

8. Pocketed change when given wrong amount

9. Beeped a horn for any reason other than alerting traffic

10. Been drunk on the street, in a pub or in a restaurant

11. Changed a CD whilst driving

12. Had sex in a public place

13. Bought cigarettes under the age of 18

14. Dropped litter

15. Taken illegal drugs

16. Disturbed people by ringing their doorbells / knocking at their doors and leaving before being answered (or playing knock, knock, ginger - also known as knock down ginger and chap-door-run)

17. Not worn a seatbelt during a car journey

18. Flown a kite in a park

19. Used a fake name on the internet

20. Stuck a postage stamp upside down

21. Used a mobile phone while driving

22. Cycled without lights after dark

23. Parked on double yellow lines

24. Driven through a red light

25. Not paid for a carrier bag at a self-service check-out

26. Had sex when you were under 16 years of age

27. Not had a TV license and watched TV

28. Used someone else’s Wi-Fi without them knowing

29. Smoked in a non-smoking area

30. Thrown tree cuttings back over your neighbours’ garden

31. Claimed an item at the self-service till without paying for it

32. Taken a child out of school for a holiday - without the head teacher’s permission

33. Not informed the DVLA of a change of name or address

34. Not cleaned up after your dog has pooed on the street/public path

35. Cycled through a red light

36. Fiddled your expenses

37. Sung or chanted a crude football chant in the street

38. Gone fishing without a licence

39. Parked opposite a junction

40. Put makeup on while driving