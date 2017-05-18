£12K boost for Men's Shed

Inverurie & District Men’s Shed received a fantastic cash boost last week thanks to customers and staff at M&S Inverurie.

Staff from the store presented the Men’s Shed members with the money on Thursday, May 11.

Customers and colleagues raised a total of £12,289 over the last year after the charity was chosen as the store’s local Charity of the Year.

Inverurie & District Men’s Shed provides a social environment for men that are retired, out of work, or living with disabilities, to come together to share and learn new skills.

Local people, particularly those who suffer from isolation, are provided with a safe space to meet new people and participate in meaningful activity within the community.

The M&S team organised various in store activities and held a bingo evening for the local community to raise funds.

The money raised has been used to purchase a defibrillator and new tools, and will allow Men’s Shed to refurbish its communal lounge area.

Archie Peebles, Chairman of Inverurie & District Men’s Shed, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with our local M&S store, and for everyone’s generosity.

“Over £12,000 is a fantastic amount, and it is support like this that allows us to keep the doors open and continue to provide a crucial social network for the local community.”

Annette Reid, M&S Foodhall Inverurie Store Manager, added: “We’re thrilled to have supported Men’s Shed over the past year, which is a cause close to the hearts of our team and customers.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all of their fundraising efforts.”