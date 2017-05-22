Aberdeenshire residents invited to community event

The newly formed Scottish Land Commission has announced a series of community ‘Meet and Greet’ events and the next one is taking place in Inverurie.

The Scottish Land Commission, which was officially established on the 1 April 2017, is holding an informal meet and greet event to give people across Aberdeenshire the opportunity to find out more about the work of the organisation and to meet with the Chair of the Commission, Andrew Thin, and the Tenant Farming Commissioner, Bob McIntosh.

The event is being held at the Thainstone Mart on Thursday, May 25 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Chair of the Scottish Land Commission, Andrew Thin, said: “The Commissioners and I are really keen to get out and about to speak to people from across Aberdeenshire, in both urban and rural communities, to let them know more about the work of the Commission and to also find out what they think the priorities for land reform should be.

“This is one of a number of monthly events taking place across Scotland throughout the year from Stornoway to Dumfries, Inverurie to Clydebank and we hope to meet as many people as possible.

"Bob and I will be hosting the event and I would encourage everyone to attend and make the most of the opportunity to meet with us to discuss the land reform agenda. It is important that all voices are heard and we work together to make the most of our land.”

The event is free and tea and coffee will be provided.

For more information visit www.landcommission.gov.scot, call 0300 244 4452 or email info@landcommission.gov.scot.