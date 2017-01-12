Aberdeenshire urged to nominate young heroes

Aberdeenshire residents have six weeks to nominate their local young heroes for the Young Scot Awards 2017.

Young Scot is urging people in Aberdeenshire to vote for the inspirational young people in their communities - who have made an exceptional difference to the lives of others - for the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards before the deadline closes on February 27.

The Young Scot Awards is Scotland’s biggest celebration of young people and shines the spotlight on the outstanding contribution of inspirational young people aged 11-26, who have made a real difference to the lives of others.

Previous winners include Sir Andy Murray, Great Britain’s Women’s Curling Team, Flora Shedden, Gordon Reid, Paulo Nutini and fundraiser Jenny Cook.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “This is Scotland’s chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible work young Scots are doing in their communities. If you know a young hero who goes above and beyond to improve their lives of others, nominate them now.”

Brendan McGinty, Editor of the Sunday Mail, said: “Year on year the quality of nominations is exceptional, and this year is no different. If you know a young Scot who makes a difference to your life, nominate them now.”

Now in its twelfth year, the Awards will celebrate contributions and work across health, community, the arts and diversity. From hundreds of entries, three finalists will be chosen in each of the 12 categories.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow on April 27.

To nominate visit youngscotawards.com before the deadline closes on February 27.