American firms invest £6.3m in Scotland

Three American firms are investing £6.3 million in Scotland, creating or safeguarding 44 jobs in the data analytics and life sciences sectors, it was confirmed today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the announcements from Spiritus Partners Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation and PPS UK on the first day of her week in the United States.

All three companies have been supported by Scottish Enterprise through grants totalling more than £1.5 million.

The First Minister said: “The United States is Scotland’s biggest source of inward investment and, in the wake of Article 50 being triggered and the risk of a hard Brexit, it is vital we continue to build on the success of our current business relationship with the US.

“Scotland remains open for business and I’m delighted these companies have chosen to expand here and it further demonstrates our position as a prime location for inward investment.”

Lena Wilson, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “Spiritus Partners Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation and PPS UK are all fantastic examples of US companies recognising the benefits of Scotland’s top talent and effective business environment. We are very pleased to have been able to support all four growth companies to get to this stage and wish them every success in achieving their future ambitions.”