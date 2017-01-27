ANM Group auctioneer earns top student award

An Aberdeen & Northern Marts auctioneer has been awarded top Scottish student of the year by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Rory Livesey recently graduated with a certificate in higher education in professional studies in livestock market operations and management, and is now a Fellowship Member of IAAS, earning him the title FIA (Scot).

John Gregor, Executive Director of ANM Group, said: “Aberdeen & Northern Marts has a strong tradition of producing top auctioneers in the agricultural sector and we are delighted to see Rory succeed academically and professionally.

"His passion, work ethic, and commitment to the agricultural industry will benefit him in his career as he continues to progress with his development as an auctioneer.”

Following in Rory’s footsteps, Scott Chapman, trainee auctioneer, has also started his IAAS studies, with Andrew Lyon, yardsman, recently completing his level two modern apprenticeship in livestock market droving skills.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group’s Chief Executive, commented: “We are pleased to see Rory’s academic performance recognised by such a reputable organisation and proud of his achievement.

"As Scotland’s largest farmer-owned co-operative, we are committed to ensuring that the industry is fit for the future by providing opportunities for young people like Rory, Scot, and Andrew who are keen to pursue a career in agriculture.”