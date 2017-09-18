Appeal for witnesses after collision on A96

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a silver Vauxhall van and a pedal cyclist this morning.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A96 near to the Broomhill roundabout, Kintore at around 6.20am.

The 50-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The van driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Neil Morrison, Road Policing, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen either the van or the cyclist prior to the collision to contact us as soon as possible.

"I am particularly keen to hear from a taxi driver who was travelling south near the scene at the time and who may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"It should be noted that the pedal cycle in question was red in colour."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0419 of 18/9.