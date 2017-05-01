Award success for Dured

A 21-year-old from Inverurie has been named as the winner of the Community Award at the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards.

Dured Alhalabe received the award last Thursday at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow.

This time last year, Dured was living in a refugee camp in Jordan after fleeing with his family from the war-torn Syrian city of Homs.

In February 2016, the Alhalabes’ lives changed for the better when they were resettled in Inverurie as part of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons’ Relocation Scheme.

Grateful to the people who welcomed his family with open arms, he has been doing everything he can to give something back to his local community.

As well as volunteering at local projects, Dured has become an inspirational spokesperson for the 70 Syrian refugees in Aberdeenshire.

Dured Alhalabe said: “This award means the world to me and my new life.

“I’ve been in Scotland for a year now and I’m so proud to call it home.”

Dured added: “This award will help me introduce more projects to improve integration in our area.”

Now in its twelfth year, the Young Scot Awards is Scotland’s biggest celebration of young people and honours the outstanding work they do across the country.

The awards showcase the incredible achievements of inspiring young people across 12 categories including Community, Diversity, Enterprise and Unsung Hero.