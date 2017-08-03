Award success for Garioch Sports Centre

The Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie has become the first in Scotland to receive an Autism Friendly Award.

As well as additional training for staff on the condition, the sports and leisure venue will also have designated quiet areas throughout the building.

Questionnaires have also been provided to get feedback from both adults and children.

Earlier this year, the award was given to Aberdeen Football Club and the National Autistic Society Scotland is currently working with Sport Aberdeen, Union Square, Peterhead Football Club, Inverurie Rail Station and Crathes Castle, but the facility is the first sports centre hub in Scotland to be given the award.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin joined staff at the facility where they were presented with the accolade earlier today.

Ms Martin said: “I am absolutely thrilled for the Garioch Sports Centre, who have worked really hard to make improvements to the facility, helping to provide a much more user friendly experience for those with autism.

“It’s really important we continue to make not only sports centres but all public facilities more adaptable and this is a shining example of the simple steps which can be taken.

“The Garioch Sports Centre and its staff should be really proud of what they have managed to achieve and I look forward to their successes in the future.

“This is a fantastic initiative.”