Award success for Inverurie apprentice

Scotland has a new star apprentice from across the electrical trade counter, following the SELECT awards held on Friday, October 13.

Kellan Pirie, from Inverurie, was chosen as the first ever Electrical Distributors’ Association (Scottish Section) Wholesaler Apprentice of the year, sponsored by EDA Apprenticeships Plus.

The new award is being promoted by the EDA, which represents the electrical wholesale distribution industry within the UK and whose members account for some 80% of the sector.

This new addition to the sector’s most high-profile celebration of excellence reflects both the vital contribution made by wholesalers and distributors to the country’s electro-technical supply chain and the importance of apprenticeships in attracting new talent.

Kellan works at Electric Center Inverurie, a trading brand of Edmundson Electrical Limited.

He said: “It is a great honour to be chosen in this category and it is particularly gratifying to be the first ever recipient of the new award.”

The award ceremony was held at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.