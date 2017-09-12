Award success for Inverurie group

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group is celebrating its recent success at the Beautiful Scotland Awards.

The group received a Silver Gilt medal certificate in the Medium Town category.

The judges commented that the group’s efforts to improve the appearance of Inverurie Town Centre had brightened up the streetscape with colourful planting.

The award was extra special as this was the first time that the group had taken part in the awards since 2010.

Community groups, local authorities and businesses from all across Scotland, gathered in Dunfermline on Thursday, September 7 to celebrate the awards, organised by environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The Beautiful Scotland competition is run in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).