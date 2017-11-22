Bennachie group meeting

Save Bennachie Campaign is holding a public meeting and AGM on Thursday.

The group, about to enter its third year, will get together in the Chapel of Garioch Village Hall at 7pm.

The format for the evening will be to run through the formal AGM, with the rest of the session to include a short progress report on the campaign so far, and invite feedback on strategies and marketing materials.

There will also be an update on Meet the Team sessions and discussion on the way forward for the campaign.

New for 2018 will be a short film about the hill and the need to Save Bennachie from the A96, made by volunteer local filmmakers,