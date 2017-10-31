Bonfire and fireworks event to go off with a bang

Inverurie and District Round Table will host the annual Inverurie Fireworks Display and Bonfire this weekend.

The event will be held at the Thainstone Centre on Saturday, November 4.

The annual event has become a key fixture in the Inverurie calendar and local families are once again in for a treat of a display from local company Fireworx Scotland.

Gates will open at 5.30pm, the Bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and Fireworks are at 7pm.

Volunteers will be collecting donations at the entry points, with a suggested donation of at least £5 per car.

The costs of putting on the event are fully funded by donations, with no external funding.

Any profit made from the event, after costs, will be donated back to local causes via the Round Table’s Community Service Fund.

Codona’s will be present with plenty of family friendly funfair rides and Round Table members will be selling light up novelties to entertain the kids.

Highland Cuisine will be selling warming food throughout the evening.

Following discussions with police and the roads authorities, it is recommend that attendees travel to Thainstone by car if possible.

Those that choose to walk to the event from Inverurie should be aware that the A96 is a live dual carriageway and please obey any requests given by stewards or the police.

No alcohol or sparklers are allowed at the event.