Business Improvement District to launch We are INverurie

The group behind 'We are INverurie', Inverurie’s BID (Business Improvement District) will set out their plans for the five years of the proposed BID to keep the town at the forefront of Aberdeenshire’s most desirable places to live, work, visit and do business in at a public meeting at Inverurie Town Hall today.

‘We are INverurie’ is the banner under which the Inverurie BID’s Steering Committee is seeking to bring the efforts of the many volunteer groups and organisations in the town together in order to maximise their impact and effect.

Ian Sinclair, Chair of the ‘We are INverurie’ Steering Committee, said: “The ‘We are INverurie’ BID Business Plan is the culmination of 12 months of work, numerous consultations with businesses in the BID area, and many, many discussions with partners and funding bodies.

"We are confident that this Plan will be the platform on which Inverurie can continue to thrive and develop in the changing economic landscape and be proactive, innovative and exciting."

Ashley Wilson, BID Co-ordinator added: “The Business Plan is the next stage in our BID process.

"We will be presenting this and outlining the BID Plans at this public event tonight (Tuesday, May 9) starting at 5:30pm in Inverurie Town Hall.

"We encourage the business community and the residents of Inverurie to come along and find out more about BIDs, the ‘We are INverurie’ Bid and the plans – and how they can get involved.”

For more information on Inverurie’s BID plans visit: www.weareinverurie.co.uk.