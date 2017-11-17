A bright future in prospect

An exciting future is being predicted for a long-established Inverurie company following its acquisition by a multi-national construction group.

Scotframe Timber Engineering - which has a workforce of more than 160 and reported sales last year of £30million - has been sold to Saint-Gobain.

Scotframe provides modular housing and is a market leader in closed panel systems.

In addition, it provides full timber frame housing kits for small and medium sized builders, developers, and self-builders throughout the UK.

Managing director Bob Edwards said: “This is an exciting time for Scotframe and for all our dedicated colleagues.

“Having established the business 28 years ago, the sale of Scotframe is a tremendous milestone in our evolution.

“I am delighted that we will be beginning this new chapter as part of the Saint-Gobain group, a tremendous company with a fantastic reputation and great strength.”

The Saint-Gobain Group, which was established in North-east France in 1655, was the first enterprise to produce glass on an industrial scale and has since spread across the globe.

It has a strong presence in Scotland, and helped build the recently-completed Queensferry Crossing.

Saint-Gobain operates in 68 countries, and has more than 180,000 employees, including over 18,000 in the UK and Ireland.

The firm recorded over €39.1billion in sales last year.