Airport partners up with Kilted Chef for new passenger lounge

Aberdeen Airport has partnered with a local award-winning chef to provide a locally inspired menu for the new Northern Lights executive lounge.

The partnership will see the famous Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green, team up with the international airport.

The lounge, which is due to open to passengers on Saturday, July 1, forms part of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing transformation project and will celebrate the North East region in all its glory.

The new locally inspired lounge will feature a whisky wall, craft beers and gin, panoramic views of the runway as well as the locally sourced menu developed by the Kilted Chef himself.

Jon Matthews, Head of Finance & Commercial at Aberdeen International Airport said: ‘“We are extremely proud of being able to deliver this key milestone as part of our overall terminal transformation project, importantly working with local partners such as Craig Wilson: promoting the very best of Aberdeen and the Shire.”

Chef Craig Wilson is well known for his award winning Udny Green restaurant and has cooked for many high profile celebrities including Sir Sean Connery, Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Craig was also selected by VisitScotland to travel to New York as an ambassador for Scotland’s Food and Drink, as part of Scotland Week.

The airport saw their new international arrivals hall open to passengers last week and the launch of the new executive lounge in July will mark the next milestone in the terminal’s transformation progress.

From July 1, passengers flying from Aberdeen will be able to enjoy the best quality, locally inspired food and drink that the region has to offer with the Kilted Chef’s dedicated menu.