Award success for Gordon

The Fifth Annual North East Trades Awards 2017 took place at the Ardoe House Hotel recently.

This year’s Special Award for “Outstanding Contribution” went to Gordon Gerrie of Scotia Homes for his dedication and commitment to a career which has spanned more than 40 years in the construction sector.

Over the past 20 years, Gordon has been a Senior Manager at Scotia Homes, leading the Plumbing and Electrical division and this included a tenure as the President of the Aberdeen Association of SNIPEF.

He has also led the recruitment, training and development of apprentices for Scotia Homes with considerable success, where his team of apprentices have secured no less than 27 awards at all levels including CITB Scottish Apprentice Employer of the Year 2013 and National Runner Up.

Gordon has recently retired from his role at Scotia and now goes forward as a Consultant.