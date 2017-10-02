Award success for local firm

An Inverurie firm is celebrating after winning an accolade at the annual UK Electrical Retail Industry Awards in London.

Booth Scotland Ltd won the Donestic Appliance Showroom of the Year Award.

The firm was up against the top domestic appliance retailers in Britain, and was also the only Scottish business to be shortlisted in any category.

The award was judged by a panel of industry experts at the techUK offices in London, chaired by ERT magazine editor, Sean Hannam.

Booth’s triumph was announced at a special lunchtime ceremony on Monday, September 25 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London’s Covent Garden.

The company was also shortlisted for a further three awards, including Domestic Appliance Retailer of the Year and the Turning Point Award, which recognises innovative businesses who have embraced Smart Home Technology.

Commenting after the award ceremony Booth Scotland director, Trevor Booth, said: “Having travelled down to London specially for the award ceremony, we couldn’t be happier with the result.

“It’s a great achievement for all of our team.”

Meanwhile award judge Sean Hannam added: “Congratulations to all the finalists and thanks to all the judges for giving up their time to decide this year’s shortlist and winners.

“It was a tough task as the standard of entries was very high.”