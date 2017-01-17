Butchers celebrate award success

An Inverurie butcher has won a gold award for Scotland’s other national pudding – the White, or Mealie as it is known as in these quarters.

Davidsons Specialist Butchers can now rightly take their place aboon them a’ after being successful in only the second ever product evaluation for White Puddings.

The contest was judged in Oldmeldrum Aberdeenshire, the heartland of the oatmeal based favourite.

Puddings from all over Scotland gathered at The Redgarth to be judged by food industry experts, members of the Oldmeldrum Community Council and other local foodies.

John Davidson, owner at Davidson Specialist Butchers was delighted to discover that their product had received this honour.

Meanwhile, A & G Collie, Kemnay picked up a silver award.

Tracey Gardner of Grampian Oat Products said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Scottish Craft Butchers White Pudding competition.

“We love a traditional Mealie pudding, and were very impressed with the standard of entries from all over Scotland, and extend our congratulations to all of the winners.”

The White Pudding Evaluation attracted 46 entries from across Scotland.

Scottish Craft Butchers were delighted with the interest in the event.