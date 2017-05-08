Co-op to open new store in Oldmeldrum

The Co-op has revealed plans to open a new convenience store in Oldmeldrum, creating 15 new jobs in the area.

The proposed store, which represents an investment of over £800,000, is a new build on Colpy Road, and is scheduled to open towards the end of the year.

The 4,000 sq ft store is located in the heart of the community, and will have an in-store bakery, locally sourced products and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

It will open between 7am-10pm seven days a week, and will also offer an ATM.

Ian Mason, Acquisitions Manager for the Co-op in Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to opening a new store in Oldmeldrum. We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide shoppers with our wide range of award-winning food, in a store designed to be easy to use for everyone.

“The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s recently launched Membership scheme.

"Members receive a 5% reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.”

Some of the local good causes that have recently benefitted from the scheme include Kiddiwinks, Strathburn Park Playgroup, and Action Kintore Ltd.

Students in the area who hold a NUS extra card can also enjoy a 10% discount off their groceries at the store.

Tony Hind, Head of New Store Development, added: “We’re committed to finding great locations for our new stores, we know people want to be able to buy high quality food near to where they live and work, in handy-sized shops that are open at convenient times.We opened 100 new stores last year and will open another 100 again this year and are always on the lookout for new sites where we can be at the heart of local life.”