Dairy Shop and Tearoom to close

The Partners at Mitchells in Inverurie have announced that the town’s Dairy Shop and Tearoom will close later this month.

The announcement was made on Monday, October 2 by Patrick Mitchell, Judy Whyte and Keith Whyte.

The Dairy Shop and Tearoom, located at 20-22 Market Place, Inverurie will close for the last time on Thursday, October 26.

In a statement released on Monday, the Partners of Mitchells said: “The challenging trading environment in the area over recent years, coupled with changing consumer shopping habits and rising overheads has resulted in many traditional businesses, like The Dairy Shop and Tearoom, being less able to successfully compete with discount grocery stores and online shopping.

“Pat, Judy and Keith would like to thank their customers, suppliers and staff for their support and custom over the many years Mitchells, The Dairy Shop and Tearoom has been trading.”

The family-owned business was established back in 1928 when Elijah and Agnes Mitchell purchased the Inverurie shop.

Since then four generations of the Mitchell family worked hard to ensure the business continued to provide the best local produce to locals and visitors alike.

After the closure announcement was made, customers voiced their disappointment on Facebook, with one saying it was “So sad, the end of an era”, while another added: “The Dairy is an institution. No reason for me to visit Inverurie anymore. Devastated at this news”.