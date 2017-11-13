Darcey gets a 10 for ‘lunch’ talk

Inverurie Loco Works FC’s annual business lunch once again packed Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Now in its eighth year, it is billed as one of the city’s largest attended and most sought-after lunch events.

This year the club kept with tradition in presenting the table sponsors with a high-profile female speaker, Darcey Bussell from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance judge wowed the crowd with her warm and engaging personality and told the story of life from professional ballerina to TV personality.

She started her professional career at Sadlers Wells Royal Ballet, but after only one year she moved to The Royal Ballet, where she became a principal dancer at the age of 20 in 1989.

Bussell is widely acclaimed as one of the great British ballerinas with a career spanning 20 years before retiring in 2007.

She was followed on stage by Peter Brown, a retired banker and leading figure in the Scottish after-dinner speaking scene whose humour was a great hit with the audience.

Club vice-chairman Graeme Hay praised the support for the event.

He said: “Once again as a club we are overwhelmed by the continued support our annual business lunch attracts from our table sponsors and their guests.

“This was the largest in terms of numbers over the last eight years and we are forever indebted to all our sponsors.”

He added: “Cala Homes (North) as main club sponsor were once again our business lunch sponsor and Gill MacAulay continues to work closely with Mike Naysmith, Fraser Carr and the team at Cala to deliver this event.

“Again a huge thanks to them for their assistance.

“Next year’s event in terms of planning is now underway with an announcement on the speaker coming within the next few weeks”