Double award celebration for Porterhouse

Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar is celebrating recognition of its passion for local ‘field to fork’ produce at two of the North East’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.

The Porterhouse team attended the Trend Magazine Life with Style Awards held at Ardoe House Hotel and walked away a proud finalist in the ‘Best Place to Eat – Local Flavours’ category.

The restaurant was also awarded runner-up in the ‘North East of Scotland – Restaurant of the Year’ category at the Hospitality Training Awards on Monday, June 12 at Meldrum House Hotel.

The accolades were awarded in recognition of Porterhouse’s delivery of a quality steakhouse using only the finest local meat – endorsed by the Scottish Beef Club and Quality Meat Scotland.

Commenting on the team’s success, General Manager Graham Fryers, said: “We are thrilled that Porterhouse has been recognised through two finalists’ award. We faced exceptional competition in both categories, so this is a fantastic achievement and testament to the commitment and hard work of our team.

“We provide a first-class experience serving delicious food, so I’m extremely proud that Porterhouse is now firmly on the map as a renowned steakhouse in the North East.”

Part of ANM Group, one of Scotland’s leading farming, food and finance businesses, and based at Thainstone Centre in Inverurie – one of the largest livestock auction marts in Europe – Porterhouse is proud of its farming heritage and dedication to supporting its regional farmers.

In January of this year, Porterhouse was also awarded the ‘Taste Our Best’ accolade from Visit Scotland for serving the finest locally-sourced produce that the North East of Scotland has to offer.