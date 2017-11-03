Event to celebrate BNI networking successes

More than 100 people are expected to attend the 2017 BNI Scotland North Awards night at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel later this month.

BNI executive director Angela Kinghorn says the night will celebrate a successful recent spell for the business networking organisation which has more than 400 members across 17 groups.

Angela said: “It’s sure to be a celebration of recent successes, with individuals and groups up for awards. It’s also a great opportunity for members to engage with other groups and we’re confident it will be a tremendous occasion.”

The BNI Scotland North Awards take place on Friday, November 24 and is open to BNI members and non-members.

Tickets cost £50 and include a two-course dinner.

BNI Scotland North is owned by Aberdeen-based husband and wife, Angela and Bryan Kinghorn, who are both executive directors. They acquired the north region last year.

However, the couple have another prestigious event ahead of the Aberdeen awards. They will be attending the BNI Global Conference in Los Angeles on November 9-11.

Latest figures reveal BNI Scotland North generated £19m of business for members in 2016, a 65% increase on the £11.5m total recorded in 2015.

There are seven BNI networking groups in Aberdeen, two in Dundee and further meetings in Montrose, Perth, Dunfermline, Inverurie, Peterhead, Elgin and Inverness. A new group was launched in St Andrews last month.

BNI is the largest business networking referral organisation in the world, with 907 regions across 69 countries. Scotland North members have access to more than 13,000 members in the UK and Ireland and more than 220,000 others worldwide.

BNI (Business Network International) was founded by Dr Ivan Misner in the United States in 1985. In 2016, BNI passed more than 676,000 referrals worth over £452 million in the UK and Ireland alone.

For further information on the BNI event email: angela.kinghorn@bniscotlandnorth.co.uk