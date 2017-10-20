Expansion for Purewater Group

The Purewater Group is adding a new wing to its business interests with the opening of a bathroom showroom.

The firm are specialists in plumbing and complete water services to the domestic and on and offshore commercial markets,

Showpiece bathroom display

Purebathrooms, located at Pitmachie with easy access from Inverurie and Huntly and across Aberdeenshire, will showcase 13 varying bathrooms displays including a showpiece bay featuring a stunning freestanding bath and bathroom fixtures with fully tiled walls and floor and a stretch ceiling.

It will also include a full range of accessories, tiling, flooring, aqua panel and ceiling options for bathroom renovations as well as installations.

Purewater’s expansion comes in little over a year since it was set up by husband and wife team Paul and Maloa Fieldhouse.

Paul’s background is in plumbing and as a heating engineer. He then moved into plumbing related water treatment and managed the infrastructure division of a water management company. Maloa’s background is primarily in sales with experience in finance and management also.

“Purebathrooms offers customers the full range of bathroom supply and installation services from ceiling to floor,” said Maloa.

“In total we have nine employees who cover most of the trades and we work with our specialised contractors to provide a full multi-trade service.

“The new showroom is a spacious, well-laid out facility where people can come and browse at their leisure to see the range of options available to them. Some of the features on show, including tiling lines will be exclusive in this area to Purebathrooms.

"Having everything available under one roof also makes it much more convenient for our customers who will not only have a great selection available to them, but can be confident that our team of installers will work seamlessly together to carry out the job.”

“While the new facility will showcase bathrooms, shower and wet rooms, this is just one area of our work. Purewater Group is an extremely diverse company and we carry out all renovations, all plumbing and heating services and water treatment for domestic and commercial clients,” said Paul.

The new showroom opens officially on Saturday October 28 from 9am to 5pm.

Visitors on the first day will be welcomed with a selection of light refreshments to mark the launch of Purebathrooms.

There is ample free parking for customers and visitors.