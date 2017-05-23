Fennel Media targets further growth

Fennel Media has continued its impressive first year in business with the announcement of a raft of new contract awards and the appointment of a new operations manager.

Formerly sales and business development manager for the wider Fennel Group, Jo McIntosh has taken on the key strategic role to help drive the digital solutions side of the business forward both in the north-east and further afield.

The new post has been created in response to increased demand for Fennel Media’s services and will see Jo assume responsibility for the day-to-day running of the business, including account management and generating new growth opportunities.

Launched in June 2016, Fennel Media is a video production company that uses the latest technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to deliver the full range of filming and editing services in-house from its own creative design studio.

The business has won several significant contracts since the turn of the year, totalling more than £100,000, across a broad range of industries.

This includes work for building contractor A MacLeod Building Ltd, safety education charity Absafe, commercial heating and air conditioning firm AirCon Scotland, renewables business Culsalmond Air, and leading supplier of fresh and frozen foods to the catering industry, King Foods.

In addition to diversifying across multiple different business sectors in its first year, Fennel Media has extended its reach into the Highlands, Central Belt and the north of England.

William Bird, owner of Fennel Group, said: “Fennel Media has grown at such a phenomenal rate, particularly since the turn of the year, that it became necessary for the role Jo was previously performing to become solely focused on the media side of the business.

“Jo has been a tremendous asset since we launched last year and this new role will allow her to really drive the business forward.”

With 15 years’ experience in various senior oil and gas and recruitment roles, both in the UK and internationally, Jo McIntosh joined Fennel Group in June 2016.

She said: “I’m extremely proud of what the team has achieved at Fennel Media to date and look forward to the opportunities this new role presents to really concentrate on growing the business further at what is a very exciting time.

“Not only have we been taken aback by the increased demand for our services, as shown by these latest important contract wins, but the feedback we’ve received from clients and the level of repeat business experienced have been excellent too.”

Based at the Thainstone Business Centre, near Inverurie, Fennel Media provides full video production, UAV survey and inspection, photography, audio visual rental and installation, animation, and 3D modelling – all of which are bespoke and tailored to suit individual clients’ needs.