Firm appoints respected agribusiness expert

An Accountancy and Business Advisory firm has strengthened its agricultural team with the appointment of one of the sector’s most respected business advisers.

Jane Mitchell, who joins the firm as a senior business adviser, will be based in Johnston Carmichael’s Inverurie office but will offer her farming expertise to Johnston Carmichael’s farming clients across the country.

Formerly the Head of Clydesdale Bank’s Thainstone Centre, and the bank’s regional lead for agribusiness, Jane has been working in the sector for more than 20 years. Her family also owns a dairy farm in Pitcaple.

She said: “After growing up on the family farm, I’ve been involved in the agriculture sector all of my life and it was a natural progression to forge a career in the industry.

“Making a living from the land is deeply rewarding, but it is not without its challenges, especially at a time when Brexit is on the horizon and new tax regulations are introducing change.

“I look forward to meeting Johnston Carmichael’s agricultural clients and working with the team.”

Jane, who was recently appointed as non-executive director of Aberdeen & Northern Marts, is a chartered accountant and holds a BSc in Agriculture, Agronomy and Crop Science from the University of Aberdeen. She also completed the Scottish Enterprise Rural Leadership Programme at the Scottish Agricultural College in 2015.

She continues to support the family dairy farm, E Mitchell & Sons, at Inveramsay Farm in Pitcaple.

The firm already has a wealth of experience in agriculture, with many of the team from farming backgrounds like Jane herself.

Robin Dandie, Partner and Head of Agriculture at Johnston Carmichael, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jane to the team.

“Our roots run deep in the farming community and we are continually expanding our services to meet the needs of our farming clients who are dealing with a huge amount of change and challenge.

“Jane’s experience will be a real asset to our business.”