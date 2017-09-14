Firm is back in business

A local firm is fully back in business after moving into a new workshop near Blackburn.

Lethenty Cabinetmakers opened the new workshop after its previous premises at Lethenty Mill were destroyed in a fire last April.

Owner Graeme Winram said: “After a long period trying to find a suitable new home, we’re back to doing what we love, which is designing and making bespoke furniture and unique kitchens.

“Given that we were located at Lethenty Mill for more than 20 years, we will always feel regret at its loss.

“But our new, modern facilities will enable us to work far more efficiently and allow us to offer a broader range of products and services.”

Lethenty Cabinetmakers’ five experienced craftsmen specialise in working with the beautiful hardwood timbers of Aberdeenshire.

The new workshop is located at Cairntradlin, one mile north of Blackburn.

Mr Winram added: “Converting the building into a modern and efficient new workshop has been a massive undertaking, and all of us have worked tirelessly to create a new home for Lethenty Cabinetmakers.

“Many of our clients have been waiting patiently for us to be up and running again.

“Despite the downturn in the oil industry, I believe there will always be a demand for high quality bespoke kitchens and interiors.

“The fire at Lethenty Mill has indeed been a setback for us but now we can put that behind us and get back to work!”