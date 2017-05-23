Firm marks 25th anniversary

Presly Pest Control of Oldmeldrum is celebrating 25 years in business.

To mark the occasion, founder Stuart Presly organised an activity afternoon at Lochter followed by a BBQ and presentation of long service awards.

Receiving awards were: Thomas Watson for 10 years of service, Mitchell Watt for 15 years, Colin Middler for 16 years, June Buchan for 19 years and James Cooper for an impressive 20 years (pictured above).

The directors of the business, Stuart Presly, Sarah Presly and Euan Bruce, would like to thank all their staff and customers for helping the business reach this milestone.