Five year investment boost from BID

The Ballot for the ‘We are INverurie’, Inverurie’s BID (Business Improvement District) will close today (Thursday).

The group behind the five-year plan for the proposed BID to keep Inverurie at the forefront of Aberdeenshire’s most desirable places to live, work, visit and do business in will know if they have been successful shortly.

‘We are INverurie’ is the banner under which the Inverurie BID’s Steering Committee is seeking to bring the efforts of the town together in order to maximise their impact and effect.

One of the core premises of the We are INverurie BID Business Plan is the ability to leverage pound for pound funding.

This means that for every pound from the levies raised from the businesses in the BID area and the businesses who join as voluntary contributors the BID will seek to leverage additional funding for projects on a matched funding basis.

The currently estimated BID levy total £100,000 per year (£500,000 over the five-year BID period) could be doubled each year through match funding from sources such as VisitScotland’s Growth Fund, Abellio and Aberdeenshire Council – funding sources which would otherwise be inaccessible to current groups within Inverurie.

Ashley Wilson, BID Co-ordinator explained that going forward, other funding applications will be submitted to support projects within Inverurie with national organisations such as Zero Waste Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council’s Common Good Fund, VisitScotland’s Growth Fund, Digital Tourism Scotland’s initiative – which will gain access to digital support for tourism businesses across the BID area, as well as the Bright Green Partnership and Adopt an Apprentice.

Ian Sinclair, Chair of the ‘We are INverurie’ Steering Committee said: “These match funding opportunities will see a huge £500,000 investment in Inverurie over the next five years and allow the Town to not only survive but to thrive, grow and continue to the flagship Town in Aberdeenshire as the most desirable place to live, work, visit and do business in.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “VisitScotland, like other government agencies, has a number of funding sources which official groups can access.

“The We are INverurie BID has an ambitious programme for growth, and we would be delighted to receive applications for Inverurie projects as soon as the BID Company is formed at the end of August.”