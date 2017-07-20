Greggs to open Inverurie shop

Leading food-on-the-go-retailer, Greggs, will open its new Inverurie shop tomorrow.

The layout of the shop, based in the former Scottish Hydro Electric store on Market Place, is designed to meet the demands of busy shoppers to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience.

Seating is available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside.

The Inverurie shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionary products.

Those looking for a lighter option can sample the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit - all for less than 400 calories.

Customers can also enjoy a wide range of hot drinks, including freshly ground coffee which is made with a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Arabica beans and rich-tasting Robusta beans.

Shop manager, Laura Sneddon, has moved up to the north east from Rothes.

She said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Inverurie and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop.

“We hope our customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious treat.”

Greggs is expected to open at 7am tomorrow (Friday, July 21).

The shop is currently recruiting for 11 new jobs, those interested in applying should visit greggsfamily.co.uk.