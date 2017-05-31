Grill set for Taste Tour of Scotland

The Farmer’s Grill, is pitching its specialist barbeque trailer at key Scottish events showcasing great quality cuts of The Store’s farm-reared produce.

The Farmer’s Grill, a converted shipping container, will be making its debut at Taste of Grampian this Saturday (June 3), closely followed by Midsummer Beer Happening Stonehaven Beer Festival (15 – 17 June), The Royal Highland Show (22 – 25 June), The Turriff Show (30 – 31 July), The Store’s Beef & Beer Festival (15 – 16 July) and Banchory Beer Festival (11 – 13 August).

The portable wood fired barbeque will serve a rustic menu of expertly prepared steaks and other dishes from the grill, including the much-anticipated Aberdeen Angus beef, which is 100% traceable due to the cattle being raised in open fields in the heart of The Store’s family farm.

The beef is dry-aged on the bone at The Store’s on-site butchery for over 21 days, allowing the meat time to mature and develop rich, succulent flavours.

Andrew Booth, owner and managing director of The Store, who is the fourth generation of his family of farmers, said: “Local and home-reared produce is very much at the heart of our family farm. The Farmer’s Grill has helped to provide us with an innovative way of spreading the word about our naturally great tasting, honest meat, and we’re very much looking forward to visiting these events and hope to make it an annual tradition.”

Tim Spooner, Head Chef at The Store, said: “Since first launching the Farmer’s Grill in 2016, the response has been phenomenal. This year, as well as keeping it on site at The Store for the majority of the summer, we couldn’t resist spreading its wings and taking it on a tour around the key Scottish events. Get ready for a barbeque feast like no other!”

The Store is based at Foveran and has an on-site butchery, farm shop and deli, kitchen, restaurant and coffee shop.

It has been passed down through four generations, and is upheld by decades of hands-on farming experience and a strong vision of providing natural, good quality local produce to their customers.