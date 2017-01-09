Key appointment at Pittodrie House Hotel

Leading international hotel operator Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has announced the addition of a key member of staff to oversee its flagship Aberdeenshire property.

Michael Bauman has been appointed General Manager of the well-known, four-star, two AA rosette Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel at Chapel of Garioch near Inverurie.

Originally from Michigan in the US, Michael began his career in the hospitality industry with Marriott.

He has held a variety of positions, including a remit to look after 55 hotels across six South East American states.

He moved across the Atlantic in 2004 and has since held posts including the running of Dungiven Castle in County Londonderry before opening and later selling a chain of diners throughout Northern Ireland.

Commenting on his new role, Michael said: “I am really looking forward to this opportunity and working with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

“Their ethos of looking after their staff as well as they look after their guests is directly in line with what I have practiced my entire career.

“This is a magical place and I can only hope to add to its already stellar reputation!”