Local Business backs local summer events

As part of its commitment to supporting local community projects, a north-east business has thrown its weight behind a number of events being held across Aberdeenshire this summer.

Oldmeldrum-based Flowline Specialists is sponsoring four local events that are taking place over the next three months.

The contributions made by the energy industry equipment manufacturer and service provider will help organisers with the smooth running of their events.

Supporting the events forms part of Flowline Specialists’ 15 for 15 campaign, which the firm launched last year to mark its 15th anniversary.

The initiative is designed to assist 15 charities or community events, either through staff fundraising, donating items for raffles or corporate sponsorship.

The firm will sponsor the highland dancing competitions at Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games on Saturday, June 17.

The following day, it will lend its support to the inaugural Red Run, acting as the event’s official timing sponsor.

Taking place at Fetternear Estate near Kemnay, around 500 people are expected to take part in the running and walking events that will raise money for Friends of Anchor.

On Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, Flowline Specialists will once again sponsor the tractors and trucks section of the ever popular New Deer Show.

The two-day Buchan agricultural showcase attracts up to 10,000 visitors from all walks of life.

Following last August’s successful inaugural Royal Deeside Speed Festival, the motorsport event is returning to Kincardine Castle near Aboyne on Sunday, August 20.

Flowline Specialists has again signed up to sponsor the Land Rover Experience off-road trail, which will see visitors transported round a technically challenging course in a fleet of the iconic British manufacturer’s latest vehicles.

Providing support to local community initiatives is also a feature of the Scottish Business Pledge, which Flowline Specialists signed in 2016.

Set up by the Scottish Government, the scheme is a voluntary commitment to upholding best business practices.

Jim Smith, CEO of Flowline Specialists, said: “Events are part of what makes the region vibrant and as a local employer it is important that we lend our support to ensure their continuation.

"These four events attract different audiences. Their diversity demonstrates the breadth of attractions that the region has to offer, which is important for enticing new talent to live here.

“Running through all of these events is a common thread, that of providing an opportunity for communities across the region to come together. The team at Flowline Specialists is extremely proud to be involved with each of these events."