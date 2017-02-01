London Fashion Week for Rebecca

A local hairdresser is celebrating success in qualifying to work at London Fashion Week as her salon reaches its first birthday milestone.

Rebecca Carr will be styling hair for top designers’ runway shows as part of the world-renowned ‘session team’ at the event, which ranks alongside New York, Paris and Milan as one of the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur opened the doors of Rebecca Carr Hair Salon in Kintore in February last year and since has generated revenue of over £220k, employed a team of eight and welcomed more than 2000 clients to the shop.

Rebecca explained it was a rigorous process to be picked for the catwalk preen-team out of some of the UK’s best hairdressers, she said: “I had to demonstrate several different styling techniques including pleats, waving, hair-ups and essentially prove myself in achieving any conceivable hair-style.

“The ability to remain calm under pressure and fast finger work was essential. I am completely buzzing to have been selected and eagerly await to hear which designers and celebrities I will be styling for.”

Rebecca Carr Hair Salon has built a formidable following with customers travelling to the Aberdeenshire salon from Aberdeen City, Inverurie, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon, Braemar, Ballater, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Huntly, Keith and Banff.

Rebecca continued: “We offer a quality of service akin to a slick city salon but with the family feel of a tight-knit community business.

“The best customer service coupled with first-class stylists and training make visiting Rebecca Carr Hair Salon an experience from start to finish.

Further growth and expansion is in sight for the salon as Rebecca explained: “We are currently recruiting and will potentially increase our opening hours in 2017, which could take our employee number from eight to 15 or 16.

“If things continue to go well then I also hope to open further salons across the region.”