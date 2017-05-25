Mackie’s unveils parlour plans

Food firm Mackie’s has revealed its flagship ice cream parlour's name along with a sneak peek of eye-catching concept designs.

Named ‘MACKIE’S 19.2’, Mackie’s of Scotland’s Marischal Square venture is located exactly 19.2 miles from the Westertown home farmwhere the family first started making ice cream more than 30 years ago.

An artist's impression of the ice cream parlour

Along with the name, tasty first visuals have also been unveiled, revealing the interior design at the Aberdeen city centre site – inspired by the brand and their products – and Mackie’s designers intended result is ‘sophistication dipped in fun’.

Karin Mackie, Marketing Director with Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “The name for our first flagship parlour is the perfect way to show that we’re a local family business, with all our ice cream coming from our nearby dairy farm - it’s a nice nod towards our proud Aberdeenshire heritage and our commitment to use as much local produce as possible.

“The parlour will hopefully reflect the fun at the heart of the business – indulgent treats - while making a sophisticated space in the modern heart of the city.”

Taking inspiration from Mackie’s Westertown farm, there’s even a life sized illuminated cow hanging in the window, the designs will create a beautiful, commercial, brand environment which celebrates Mackie’s natural, premium ice cream, whilst letting customers know that it was made locally with the very best ingredients.

Jason Milne, Creative Director at Contagious Design, said: “The design concept of Sophistication Dipped in Fun is reflected in each and every detail.

Marble table tops and wooden furniture dipped in colour reflect ice cream falvours, while timber counters and an information wall will impart key facts about Mackie’s provenance – with it all coming together to create a relaxing and fun space.

“The whole shop is unified by cool, ice cream rippled ceiling features – which are certainly fun, but as well as holding the aesthetics together absorb some of the ambient noise to create a desirable environment.

“The team at Mackie’s have been open to suggestions and given us reign to create what will become an amazing space – which Aberdonians and ice cream fans will hopefully take to their hearts.”

Karin added: “After seeing Contagious’ innovative work in bringing brands to life and telling stories with distillery visitor centres we opted to work with them to bring something different and unusual to a parlour setting.

“We are incredibly excited by the designs and how well they fit with what we are trying to do, now the focus is on bringing them to life.”

Mackie’s announced last year that it will open its first branded retail unit at the £107 million Marischal Square development – signing a 15 year lease and joining All Bar One, Marriott Hotels and Aberdeen Journals as an early ‘scoop’ on the developer’s client list.

With plans to open in the Autumn, the 40 cover venture will provide discerning customers with a choice of more than 20 new flavours of ice cream, Ice cream lollies, crepes and waffles as well as a growing range of chocolate now produced in the £600,000 chocolate factory at the family’s Westertown Farm near Inverurie.

The firm hopes the combination of its produce from the farm, paired with artisan coffee and fresh local foods will eventually become a familiar fixture in many of Scotland’s towns and cities.