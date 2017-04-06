MSP backs further funding for women in business

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed an announcement by the Scottish Government of plans for £120,000 to support women-led businesses.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement earlier this week on a trip to California.

The funding will be given to Investing Women, a Scottish Social enterprise which supports women-led businesses.

The move was confirmed during a meeting with American angel investors in the First Minister’s first day of engagements in the US.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin, Convener of the Women In Enterprise Cross Party Group, said: “I am passionate about encouraging more women in the business sector and this is a brilliant way to encourage female leadership at the top.

“Investment like this helps women to develop their business ideas and also engage with other female investors.

“As someone who has owned their own business I know how important it is to get all the support you can.”

Lynne Cadenhead, Chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland added: “We know from recent research that women are positive about growth and aspire to grow their businesses.

“In fact, some 83% of women-led businesses predict growth in the next three years, with 45% citing access to finance as a key driver in their growth plans.

“Access to funding is crucial for business expansion and we therefore welcome this news of an important boost to angel investment.

“We look forward to seeing more women-led businesses realise their full economic potential and contribute to an inclusive and vibrant business landscape in Scotland.”