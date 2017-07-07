New manager at Thainstone steakhouse

The Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, based at Thainstone Centre, has appointed a new Restaurant Manager.

Caroline Williams is an experienced manager in the hospitality industry, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous roles in a number of well-known four and five-star establishments in the North East.

Commenting on her appointment, Caroline said: “I come from a farming background so I was instantly attracted to Porterhouse as a renowned steakhouse, especially with its focus on local, quality produce.

“I’m excited to be working with an excellent team and look forward to supporting the development of our ‘field to fork’ strategy and fantastic food and drink menus.”

General Manager at Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, Graham Fryers, said: “Our experienced team is Porterhouse’s most important asset and we’re delighted to welcome Caroline who joins us with a wealth of hospitality experience.

“Working closely with the team, she will ensure that Porterhouse continues to drive the highest standard of service that our customers have come to expect.

“In addition, Stuart Sproat, who recently achieved his SVQ in Hospitality Supervision & Leadership SCQF Level 3, takes up the role of Assistant Manager.

“Qualifications such as these are important for ensuring we develop the next generation of young talent within the restaurant, and ultimately enhance the experiences of our customers.

“I look forward to watching the team flourish under Caroline’s strong leadership.”

Porterhouse recently celebrated recognition of its authentic ‘field to fork’ experience as winner of a Visit Scotland Taste Our Best award and as runner-up in the ‘North East of Scotland – Restaurant of the Year’ category at the Hospitality Training Awards.

Part of ANM Group, one of Scotland’s most active and influential co-operative societies, Porterhouse regularly attracts hundreds of guests and visitors to Thainstone Centre.