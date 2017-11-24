New Meldrum Co-op opens

A new Co-op food store has opened in Oldmeldrum, creating 20 new jobs for the local community.

It follows an investment of £845,000 in the Colpy Road premises.

Pupils from Meldrum Primary School celebrate the launch of he new store

The new store features an in-store bakery, Costa coffee machine, PayPoint, hot food and self-service tills.

It also has a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials and bears the Co-op’s iconic new blue clover-leaf branding.

Local community groups are also set to get a funding boost through the Co-op’s new Membership scheme.

Co-op members receive a 5% reward on purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services, with a further 1% going to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Store manager Adam Hamilton said: “The Co-op is committed to transforming and growing its convenience business and we are delighted to be making such a significant investment in Oldmeldrum – the new store looks great and it really is an exciting time for the whole team.”

Myles McDonald, area manager, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.

“The return to our ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s – aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community, and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally and simply by using their membership card when they shop with us, they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”