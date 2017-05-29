New role for NE solicitor

An Inverurie solicitor has taken up the role of President of the Law Society of Scotland.

Graham Matthews, a partner at law firm Peterkins in Inverurie, has represented city of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire solicitors on the Law Society’s Council for over 10 years and has served on a number of committees including the Client Protection (formerly Guarantee Fund), Professional Practice, Remuneration and Regulation Committees.

Alison Atack, a partner at Lindsays in Glasgow is the Law Society’s new Vice President.

Graham said: “It is a huge honour to serve our membership, whether they are working on the high street, in-house, or in city firms across Scotland and further afield.

“The profession has changed enormously since I started out in practice, but solicitors’ willingness and ability to adapt to a changing environment remains constant.

“We will play a full part in the current legal services review and continue to press for new legislation which will allow the legal sector to develop, help us to become more agile as a regulator and make sure there are robust protections for members of the public using solicitors’ services.

“Ensuring access to justice will also be a priority. I feel very strongly that everyone, regardless of background or financial situation, should be able to access the legal advice and support when and where they need it. For that to happen legal aid solicitors need to be fairly remunerated for the important work that they do.”