Owen is top of the class

A young Inverurie apprentice has received a top college award.

Owen Duncan, who works for Michael Duncan Builders, was named the top trainee in Bricklaying at Stage 1 at the recent North East Scotland College Construction Crafts and Plumbing ceremony.

He was presented with the award by Dave Torry, senior contracts manager for R Davidson painters and decorators.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, employers and lecturers.

Pat Cromar, faculty manager at North East Scotland College, welcomed the young professionals to the event.

He said: “Owen gets on with his work very well and is not afraid to offer his opinion. He has consistently produced walls of a good standard in his first year and we look forward to seeing his second year work.”