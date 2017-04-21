Oyne company on international stage

A company in rural Aberdeenshire is poised to establish new international links.

Oyne-based specialist engineering consultancy AS Mosley will be attending next month’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.

AS Mosley managing director Andrew Mosley

And the firm is hoping to forge connections with energy industry businesses around the world.

AS Mosley will be based at the Scotland Pavilion hosted by Scottish Development International from May 1-4.

Last year OTC attracted 2,600 oil and gas exhibitors and 68,000 delegates from 120 countries.

AS Mosley managing director Andrew Mosley said: “The Offshore Technology Conference is one of the biggest energy industry events of the year and we are keen to raise our profile to delegates and make them aware of what we can offer.

“We believe that our bespoke services, skills and experience will be of great interest to many companies who are looking to extend the life of their assets and maximise production in oil fields around the world.

“We’re delighted to be supported by Scottish Development International and are keen to make the most of this opportunity to develop new links across the global energy industry.”

Founded in 1997, AS Mosley provides high-end, bespoke engineering analysis and design services to operators, manufacturers and service organisations worldwide.

It specialises in designing and performing structural strength and fatigue assessment of subsea exploration and production equipment subjected to complex loading including static, dynamic, thermal, hydrodynamics and vortex induced vibrations.