Phone firm to launch 4G in Kemnay

Leading digital communications company O2 has announced it will start work to bring its 4G service to Kemnay next week.

The work will also help to improve its 2G and 3G network.

Work is scheduled to start from Monday, June 26 and subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks.

During the work, there may be times when customers' signal experiences intermittent service.

Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Kemnay will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

"They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling. For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

O2 currently offers 4G in over 11,000 towns and cities across the UK and spends over £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.