Polaris Learning signs up for Buy North-East initiative

Polaris Learning has shown its support for local suppliers after giving its backing to a campaign promoting north-east procurement.

The Oldmeldrum-based company specialises in training, development and competency management systems for businesses in the oil and gas, food and drink, renewables and manufacturing industries.

It has signed up to the Buy North-East campaign which aims to place local procurement firmly on the business agenda.

The drive was launched in October by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council as well as Aberdeen Journals and Scottish Enterprise.

The firm recently revamped its website in partnership with Studio NEC, while it also uses design and print company CP&Co, Clark IT and local companies for meetings, events, office supplies, maintenance and safety, among other things.

Director Gordon Gibb said: “We try to buy locally whenever we can as a rule; however, this campaign has encouraged the entire team to review all our existing processes and try to identify areas where we can engage with additional local providers.

“It’s more important than ever that we help each other as much as possible and buying locally is a good way to do this. We believe that it’s not only the right thing to do but also builds your network and can unlock new opportunities.”