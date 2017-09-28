Public exhibition for facility plans

Scotbeef will host a Public Exhibition at the Thainstone Centre tomorrow (Friday) to receive feedback on new proposals that would see an Abattoir and Meat Production Facility built at Thainstone Business Park.

Since its formation in 2012 with the combination of Scotch Premier Meats and Mathers (Inverurie) Limited, relation to Thainstone fron North Street, Inverurie has been a strategic aim for Scotbeef Inverurie Limited.

However a large investment such as this proposal needs a supportive economic and commerical environment together with agricultural sector conditions to support future supply of livestock.

The long-term strategy within the Scotbeef Group is to continually invest in the most up-to-date facilities to futureproof the business and this development is of significant importance to the agricultural sector in the north east of Scotland.

Development director at Scotbeef, Uel Morton, said: “Relocation to the Thainstone Business Park Extenstion, an area already widely utilised by other agricultural businesses, will secure employment for the workforce, secure markets for producers and reduce livestock movements through Inverurie town centre; whilst allowing the existing premises to be developed for residential use.”

Uel added: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to come along to our Public Exhibition, as it presents the company and its advisors with the opportunity to give local interested parties information on the proposed development and listen to their views.

“Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions from members of the local and wider farming community.”

The Public Exhibition will be held from 11am to 8pmat the concourse of Thainstone Centre and all are welcome to attend and share their views.