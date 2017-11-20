Residential plans for Shire golf estate

A housebuilder has tabled plans for a residential development at an Aberdeenshire golf estate.

CALA Homes is seeking the go-ahead for 50 new properties in the grounds of Meldrum House Hotel and Golf Club at Oldmeldrum.

The proposal has been drawn up in conjunction with Meldrum House Estate.

It will comprise a mix of four and five-bedroom detached homes and be designed to blend in with and enhance the picturesque golf club setting.

Before lodging plans with Aberdeenshire Council, CALA held a community consultation event and liaised closely with the hotel and golf club, along with its members, to ensure the proposals were sympathetic to the surrounding area and would be an attractive addition to the local community.

Mike Naysmith, managing director of CALA Homes (North), said: “We are delighted to be moving forward with plans for this truly unique development at Meldrum House.

“Each aspect has been carefully crafted in collaboration with Meldrum House Estate to ensure the homes enhance the area while appealing to a range of homebuyers.

“We look forward to releasing our exciting plans for Meldrum House as they move forward.”

Mr Naysmith added that his firm’s experience in the local housing market and reputation for the careful creation of new communities, including homes that are appropriate and complementary to the surrounding area, “makes Meldrum House Estate and CALA the perfect fit”.

CALA says it anticipates a planning determination in spring of next year.

The country house hotel - a 13th century baronial mansion - is set in hundreds of acres of mature woodland and rolling parkland close to Oldmeldrum.