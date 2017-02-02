Step forward for trampoline centre

Councillors at the Garioch Area Committee have given the go-ahead to change the use of an Inverurie storage building to a trampoline arena.

Plans to transform the former Andersons of Inverurie storage unit at Highclere Business Park into an indoor trampoline arena was approved on Tuesday (January 31).

The plans, submitted by Jam-Tech (Scotland) Ltd, stated that the building would remain as it is with no proposed external changes.

The main entrance would remain in the same place although the roller doors would be replaced with glazed windows. The layout of the current site would also remain the same although 105 car parking spaces would be created along with one coach space.

The proposed new facility would have a large trampoline area, an office and reception area, kitchen, toilets and recreational areas.

Three objections were received against the plan raising issues including noise and light pollution, road safety and privacy. Speaking at the meeting, councillors Fergus Hood and Colin Clark both raised concerns about soundproofing. Cllr Clark said: “I’m very surprised that the building hasn’t been soundproofed and that this wasn’t put in as a requirement.

“As it is a steel building it will need to be insulated, surely there must be a clever way to soundproof it that way.”

Cllr Clark also raised concerns that car parking space surrounding the unit would be “tight” and that light pollution to nearby houses would be “very annoying to residents”.

However fellow councillor Hamish Vernal welcomed the plans and said: “This is an imaginative scheme and it should be supported. This would be a welcome addition to Inverurie.”