Strong backing for BID project

Business leaders in Inverurie are predicting an exciting five years ahead for the town.

It comes after overwhelming backing for the “We are INverurie’ BID (Business Improvement District) project.

A massive 87.2% voted in a ballot in favour of the initiative to develop a series of projects and services outlined in the plan.

Ian Sinclair, chair of the We are INverurie steering committee, said: “We are delighted with the result of the ballot. I know I speak for all members of the BID steering group in expressing our excitement about what the future looks like for Inverurie.”

The We are INverurie BID Company is due to be formed by August 23 and a board appointed. BID co-ordinator Ashley Wilson said: “Our business community has really got behind the BID and the support has been strong across the board.

“This is just the start of a very exciting five years ahead as the projects and priorities outlined in the BID business plan start to take shape.”

Local politicians welcomed the outcome.

Gordon MP Colin Clark said: “This was a resounding victory for the ‘We are Inverurie’ project and I am delighted to see such a positive response from local businesses.

“I think most people will agree that the real work starts now. It is a great opportunity to cement Inverurie’s growing reputation as a major destination. By working together, businesses can help improve the town centre, fill vacant shop units and make Inverurie an even more attractive place to come and visit.”