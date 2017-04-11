Success for Inverurie firm

An Inverurie digital solutions firm is celebrating awards success less than a year after it first started trading.

Fennel Media was named Best Professional Service Provider at the Aberdeen Business Awards as part of a ceremony held at the Jury’s Inn Aberdeen Airport.

The firm was also shortlisted in the Innovation category.

Part of the Fennel Group, owned by local entrepreneur William Bird, its sister company Fennel Restaurant also received the gong for Best Inverurie Business for the second consecutive year, while it was also a finalist for Best Restaurant.

Now in its second year, Scotland’s Business Awards recognise the country’s leading independent companies.

As regional winners, both Fennel Media and Fennel Restaurant will represent the north-east at the national finals to be held at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Sunday, May 28.

Jo McIntosh, operations manager at Fennel Media, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this award, and particularly as a start-up company, are proud to help carry the torch for the north-east business community at the finals.

“While the business is still relatively new, we have received a tremendous response from clients and other stakeholders for our level of professionalism and creativity. Hopefully this award win is the first of many to follow for the business!”

Based at the Thainstone Business Centre, Fennel Media provides full video production, UAV survey and inspection, photography, audio visual rental and installation, animation, and 3D modelling.